Pictures show how stunning two of Derbyshire's stately homes are looking this Christmas
If you're not quite feeling in the festive spirit yet, then a visit to one of Derbyshire's stately homes could help.
Both Chatsworth House and Haddon Hall have gone all out for the festive period with stunning decorations. Take a look here.
Haddon Hall has been transformed into a winter wonderland
jpimediaresell
Guide Bev Oates looks at the Christmas decorations at Haddon Hall
jpimediaresell
Rooms at the 16th Century manor house offer a journey through some of the nation's favourite fairytales
jpimediaresell
Located near Bakewell, Haddon Hall has been transformed for Christmas
other
View more