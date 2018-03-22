PICTURES: Firefighters tackle large blaze in Derbyshire

Firefighters have been battling a large blaze in Derbyshire.

Crews from Chesterfield, Alfreton, Ilkeston, Ashfield and Eastwood were called to a building at Pye Bridge Industrial Estate, Somercotes, at around 10am today.

The scene of the blaze. Picture by Tom Bokros.

Derbyshire fire service said the industrial unit was 'well alight' and several cars were ablaze inside the building.

The blaze - which is understood to have caused thousands of pounds worth of damage - is now contained.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Officers are now investigating the cause of the fire.

Derbyshire Constabulary advised people in Somercotes to keep doors and windows closed due to the incident and to stay away from the industrial estate and its surrounding area.

Many traders working nearby said they had lost work as they had been forced to shut up shop and send staff home.