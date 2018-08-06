Pictures emerge of A38 crash and 'explosion'

Exploding gas canisters in a caravan involved in multi-vehicle collision on the A38 closed the road yesterday, Sunday, August 5.

Images have now been released by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit of the burnt out carcasses of the vehicles in the fire.

The fire reduced the caravan to ash.

Yesterday, Highways England warned that the A38 between the A610 and the A61 near Alfreton was closed due to the collision involving four vehicles and fire which happened at 3pm.

An diversion was in place for traffic for the three hours the section of the road was closed. Drivers were also asked to avoid the area because of long delays.

People involved in the crash sustained "minor injuries".

A Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit spokesman said: " A broken down vehicle towing a caravan and another vehicle then crashes into it, causing fire.

The fire caused delays.

"Both sides of the road needed to be closed as gas canisters in caravan were exploding."