Dogs

These are the foods you shouldn’t feed your dog this Christmas

Christmas food can be the highlight of the seasonal period, but if you have dogs in the house then there are certain popular festive foods that could make them ill.

These are seven foods you should avoid giving to your pooch this Christmas, according to pet food experts at Canagan. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

Although sage and onion stuffing may be a roast dinner staple, onions, shallots, garlic, leeks and scallions all belong to the allium family, and these plants contain a substance which can harm your dogs red blood cells.

1. Stuffing and bread sauce

Cooked bones can become brittle and can easily splinter, with larger bones presenting a choking hazard and smaller pieces having the potential to irritate the gut or worst.

2. Turkey bones

Chocolate is comes a-plenty at Christmas, but it is highly toxic for dogs. The darker the chocolate, the worse it is. The first signs of chocolate poisoning are vomiting and diarrhoea.

3. Chocolate

The raisins, currants and sultanas in Christmas treats like mince pies, Christmas cake and Christmas pudding are poisonous to dogs. Consuming these could lead to sickness, diarrhea and kidney failure.

4. Christmas cake, pudding and mince pies

