The Flying Scotsman. Photo Network Rail

The Flying Scotsman heading to Derbyshire - timings and locations where you can see it

The Flying Scotsman is heading to Derbyshire this weekend.

The famous locomotive is passing through the county as it travels from Ealing Broadway to York on Saturday. Here are the estimated times and locations for its journey through Derbyshire. The Flying Scotsman to pass through Chesterfield this weekend - here's everything you need to know

Pass through at 11.14am

1. Toton Junction

Pass through at 11.14am
Pass through at 11.16am

2. Toton Central

Pass through at 11.16am
Pass through - 11.20am

3. Trowell Junction

Pass through - 11.20am
Pass through 11.26am

4. Langley Mill

Pass through 11.26am
