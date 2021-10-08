Police to 'monitor' parking issues outside Derbyshire school

Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) officers have attended Christ the King School, on Firs Avenue, Alfreton, this week to see the situation for themselves.

A spokesperson for the unit said: “Alfreton SNT have been down at Christ the King School in regards to parking issues.

“We are aware most the schools in the district struggle with parking around school times.

"We shall continue to monitor the situation.”

After officers had posted about their actions on Facebook, parents gave their own views on the school run situation.

Catherine Washbourne said: “The reason the police were down at school today was because of the parking on the zig zags.”

She added: “Parents are fed up to the back teeth of the children's safety not being taken into account when there are three or four cars parked on the zig zags most days.”

Frances Washbourne said: “I used to drop off and collect from here 20-plus years ago, this was an issue then. Not much has changed from what I've seen.

"Inconsiderate folks who can't wait a few minutes to get to the front.”

She added: “Just act sensibly, maybe walk a minute or two, most children are actually able to do that even in today’s enlightened world.

"Give a little respect for people who have a blue badge, remember not all disability can be be seen.

"Just act like a sensible human being and not a plank for once.”

Julie Griffiths posted: “It's same around all schools. No thought for people live nearby.”