Police issue update after serious crash in Derbyshire
Derbyshire police say enquiries are ongoing after a serious crash this morning.
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 10:54 am
Updated
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 10:59 am
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called to the scene of a serious collision in Farmwell Lane, South Normanton, at 5.15am.
MORE: Travellers on Chesterfield playing fields served with eviction notice as taxpayers face clean-up bill
“The road was closed until 9.40am.
“Enquiries are continuing.”
The spokesperson said this is the only information they can provide at this time.
We will bring you further information when it is released by officers.