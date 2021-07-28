Police issue update after serious crash in Derbyshire

Derbyshire police say enquiries are ongoing after a serious crash this morning.

By Michael Broomhead
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 10:54 am
Updated Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 10:59 am

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called to the scene of a serious collision in Farmwell Lane, South Normanton, at 5.15am.

“The road was closed until 9.40am.

The road was closed for a number of hours after the crash.

“Enquiries are continuing.”

The spokesperson said this is the only information they can provide at this time.

We will bring you further information when it is released by officers.

