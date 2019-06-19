New Greggs plan for Derbyshire retail park

Plans for a new Greggs on the site of an under-construction Derbyshire retail park have come forward.

The well-known bakery chain is set to move into part of a small unit on the new retail park off Nottingham Road, Somercotes.

This is the same retail park as the new Aldi – close to KFC and McDonald’s.

Greggs has lodged an application with Amber Valley Borough Council to put up signs and air conditioning units on the building, which sits to the left of the retail park’s Nottingham Road entrance.

The authority will decide on the application in the coming weeks.

It is not yet known how many jobs the new Greggs will provide.

Original plans for the retail park had set aside the small unit – which Greggs is set to move into – for a drive-through coffee shop.

However, these plans have now changed and the size of the small unit has increased to take up the space that had been set aside for the drive-through lane.

The unit has now been split in two, with Greggs occupying the slightly smaller portion.

It is not known which company would occupy the other part of the small unit.

Also bound for the site is a 150-cover Marston’s pub and restaurant, along with two large retail units and a smaller retail unit.

The section of the retail park which Greggs is set to move in to has 39 parking spaces, which it shares with an adjoining unit. Initial permission for Peveril Securities Ltd’s plans for the site, had pitched this area as one small building.