Man arrested after video shows dog being kicked in Derbyshire park
A man has been arrested after footage emerged showing a dog being kicked in a Derbyshire village.
On Friday afternoon, Derbyshire Constabulary officers said they were made aware of a video circulating online of a dog being kicked on a park in Blackwell.
A man has now been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in police custody.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Five dogs have also been removed from a property in Blackwell due to concerns about their welfare.
“Enquiries are ongoing and we would ask anyone with any information to contact us on the below methods, quoting reference 21*540928.”
