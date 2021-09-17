Man arrested after video shows dog being kicked in Derbyshire park

On Friday afternoon, Derbyshire Constabulary officers said they were made aware of a video circulating online of a dog being kicked on a park in Blackwell.

A man has now been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in police custody.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Five dogs have also been removed from a property in Blackwell due to concerns about their welfare.

Derbyshire police have arrested a man after video showed a dog being kicked in a park in Blackwell.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we would ask anyone with any information to contact us on the below methods, quoting reference 21*540928.”

