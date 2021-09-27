Derbyshire woman handed Criminal Behaviour Order after attacking paramedics

Linda Johnson, of Alfreton Road, South Normanton, appeared before magistrates last week charged with assaulting two paramedics and a member of the public, and committing a public order offence.

The 62-year-old admitted the offences and was sentenced to four weeks in prison, which were suspended for a year.

Linda Johnson.

Due to ongoing issues that officers identified involving Johnson, an application was made for a Criminal Behaviour Order which the court granted.

The order, which lasts for two years, means that she must abide by the following conditions:

1) Not to act in a way that is likely to cause alarm, distress, or harassment – including swearing, shouting, using insulting words, language, or gestures.

2) Not to call emergency services unless required in an emergency.

3) Take reasonable steps to keep dogs under control, on a lead or muzzled when in public.

According to the Sentencing Council, a Criminal Behaviour Order is designed to tackle the most serious and persistent anti-social individuals.

Anyone who has information that Johnson has breached any of the above points of the Criminal Behaviour Order is asked to contact police using any of the below methods, including reference 21*113059.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org