Derbyshire police concerned for missing man

Police are appealing for the public's help to find a missing man.

Charles Haynes was last seen in South Normanton at 1.15pm on Thursday.

It is believed that he has travelled to London by train.

Mr Haynes is described as white, 6ft 2in tall with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, a grey jumper, blue trousers and dark brown shoes.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts should call Derbyshire police on 101, quoting incident number 1257 of June 6.