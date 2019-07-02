Derbyshire man 'super lucky' to find rare spider in his garden

A Derbyshire man has discovered a rare spider in his garden.

Andrew Liston, of Mill Farm Drive, Tibshelf, found the arachnid on Monday.

The 31-year-old said: "It looked scary but had charm."

After discovering the spider, Andrew contacted wildlife experts on Twitter.

Naturalist Jonathan Cleverly, who has 30 years' experience of working with animals, responded via @theanimalguyz saying: "It turns out it's one of the coolest spiders to be found in the UK.

"It's a male Philaeus chrysops, part of the Salticidae family."

Jonathan added that he had not seen one of them in the wild and described Andrew as 'super lucky'.

Andrew said he safely scooped the spider into the flowers.

"I Googled some fun facts about it," he added.

"It doesn't catch prey in a web like most spiders, instead they go out hunting freely for prey themselves.

"They aren't natural to the UK either - they come over in fruit imports and are more populated in warmer countries like Korea, Portugal and Cyprus."