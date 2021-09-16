Derbyshire butcher Owen Taylor & Sons scores national award in presence of football icon Kevin Keegan

Richard Taylor, managing director of Owen Taylor & Sons (centre), with Ryan Baker from Middleton Food Products and Kevin Keegan OBE. Photo by Meat Management

Owen Taylor & Sons of Leabrooks won the Catering Butcher Award at the Meat Management Awards in Birmingham.

Richard Taylor, managing director, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have won the Catering Butcher Award for 2021. It’s been a particularly difficult time in the last 18 months, but thanks to our employees and suppliers we have managed to spring back into action whilst maintaining our reputation for high quality, locally sourced fresh meat. We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved and is testament to all involved.

“This award is prestigious in the industry and is an honour to receive as we are about to enter our centenary year and shows the best can be found here in Derbyshire”.

The company also made finalist in Britain’s Best Meat Pie with the Mince & Onion Pie and Best Beef Product with the Tomahawk Steak. Both of these became popular products on their online website created during the pandemic.

The livestock is sourced from Farm Assured farms in Derbyshire and the neighbouring counties which really resonates with end consumers that appreciate a local supply chain.

This month’s win follows on the back of the company winning a silver award for its smoked streaky bacon in The British Charcuterie Live Awards 2020/2021.

In last year’s Meat Management Award, Owen Taylor & Sons were finalists for the Catering Butcher Award and the categories of Best Free From Product for Taylor’s Herby (Gluten Free) Sausage and Britain’s Best Sausage Award category for Taylor’s Country Special Herby Sausage.

The family-owned company won gold for their steak and ale pie and silver for six of their other pies in the British Pie Awards 2020.

Owen Taylor & Sons also picked up seven gold awards for their products including chicken kebab and flat iron steak in the National Craft Butcher Product Awards last year.