Chatsworth is among the top 20 most beautiful gardens in Europe

The 105-acre site, with its impressive Emperor fountain and modern sculptures, is the second highest rated English garden behind Kew’s Royal Botanical Garden, in a league of 50 gardens in Europe based on TripAdvisor destinations.

Chatsworth takes 11th spot in the table with 8,342 reviews, just two places behind the garden at Kew. The league is topped by Luxembourg Gardens in Paris which attracted 34,883 reviews on TripAdvisor.

The study was carried out by Paving Superstore which collated the average rating and number of reviews for each attraction, before multiplying these figures together to form an overall score.

Chatsworth House garden is one of the top 20 most beautiful in Europe

