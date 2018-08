Police say a pedestrian was seriously injured after a collision with a car in Stapleford yesterday.

The man was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre after the incident at around 6.05pm on Thursday (August 30).

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting incident number 735 of 30 August 2018, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More when we have it.