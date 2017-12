Burnt food resulted in two people being treated for smoke inhalation in Alfreton.

Firefighters were called to a property on Cressy Road at around 12.10am today.

Upon arrival, they found the property to be heavily smoke-logged as a result of burnt food.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said: "Paramedics attended to treat two casualties for smoke inhalation."

