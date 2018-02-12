New police officer on the beat in Heanor

People living in Heanor, Loscoe, Shipley, Smalley, Horsley and the surrounding areas will be seeing a new face on the streets as the local neighbourhood policing team welcomes a new member.

Rio Lyons is the latest Police Community Support Officer to join the force.

Before becoming a PCSO, Rio worked for Specsavers for five years, before fancying a change in career.

PCSO Lyons said: “What attracted me to the role was the fact it was community based. It’s totally different to what I’ve done before and I’m really enjoying it.”

Since joining the team, she has been busy getting out on patrol in the area, visiting schools to talk to youngsters about staying safe online, carrying out CCTV enquiries and has been involved in a drug warrant.

She added: “I am hoping to get to know more about my area and to meet local community members as I go about my patrols. If there are any concerns or issues you think we could help with then please contact us and if you see me out and about in the area, don’t hesitate to stop and say hello.”

Outside of work Rio, who grew up in the Ilkeston area, likes to bake cakes and has already treated her colleagues, PCs Lorna Dashfield and Garry Statham, and fellow PCSOs Jenny Lorimer, Thomas Shale and David Mott to some samples.

To contact your local Safer Neighbourhood Policing team call 101, or send them a message through the 'My Local Police' pages of the website by clicking here

You can also follow the work of the teams on Twitter, for Heanor and Loscoe follow @HeanorLoscoeSNT or for the Shipley, Smalley, Horsley and more rural areas follow @HeanorRuralSNT.