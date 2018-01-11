New chief revealed for Chesterfield’s Ashgate Hospicecare

Chesterfield’s Ashgate Hospicecare has unveiled its new chief executive as Barbara-Anne Walker.

The charity, which will be celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, provides specialist palliative and end of life care to people across north Derbyshire, High Peak and Derbyshire Dales.

Jean Horton, chairman of the board of the trustees at the hospice, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the appointment of Barbara-Anne as our new chief executive.

“She has a proven track record of being a very successful leader, and her skills and experience are exactly what we need to lead our hospice.”

Barbara-Anne first began working in the third-sector 30 years ago, and has held management roles at Macmillan Cancer Support and British Red Cross – and until recently was deputy chairman of Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust.

Ashgate Hospicecare has seen significant growth in the last five years, as more and more residents turn to its services. It currently has a 21-bed inpatient unit and 16-place day hospice, and provides many therapy services on site.

Barbara-Anne said: “I am thrilled to join Ashgate Hospicecare in this 30th anniversary year.

“It’s a real privilege to become the chief exectuive of one of Derbyshire’s most cherished charities and to work with such a committed and special team of staff and volunteers.”