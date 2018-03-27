Much-loved Derbyshire man died after choking on steak

A much-loved Derbyshire man died after choking on a piece of steak, an inquest heard.

Peter Swanwick, 61, of Grange Street, Alfreton, suffered a cardiac problem which caused him to gasp for air and choke while eating his evening meal at home on September 26, 2017.

His partner of 13 years, Helen Swanwick, was praised for her quick-thinking attempts to try and save him.

In his summary, Peter Nieto, assistant coroner for Derbyshire, said: “We have heard that Helen reacted very quickly and did what she could to save him. She tried CPR and called for an ambulance.”

Mr Nieto added: “My conclusion is that this was an accident.”

The inquest in Chesterfield on Monday heard that Mr Swanwick had retired from working as a children's mentor due to ill health. He had a pacemaker fitted, pre-existing heart disease and high blood pressure.

On September 26, 2017, Mr Swanwick suffered an interruption in his heart rhythm which caused him to gasp for air and then choke on his food and this obstructed his airways.

Mrs Swanwick and paramedics did everything they could to save him.

A post-mortem concluded Mr Swanwick died as a result of choking and heart disease.

Mr Swanwick was at high risk of experiencing a terminal cardiac event due to his pre-existing heart disease.