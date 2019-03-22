Motoring offender is banned from the road and must pay over £1,000

A motorist who failed to give the identification of a driver alleged to have committed a motoring offence has been banned from the road and ordered to pay over £1,000.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on March 19 how Mohammed Rehman, 64. was requested to provide information about the identity of the driver of a Volkswagen which was allegedly involved in a motoring offence in Ripley.

Court hearing

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop explained Rehman, of Whiteways Close, Sheffield, had originally been alerted that a VW Passat had been spotted speeding on the M1 northbound carriageway at 88mph in a 50mph zone in April, 2017, and he was asked who the driver had been.

However, there was no initial response from Rehman, according to Mrs Allsop, but following a subsequent not guilty plea he was convicted in his absence for failing to identify the driver of the vehicle alleged to have been involved in the motoring offence.

The court heard that the speeding matter was withdrawn because there was no proof Rehman had been driving.

Magistrates fined Rehman £660 and ordered him to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £310 costs.

He was also disqualified from driving for six months after the court also considered the number of penalty points on Rehman’s driving licence.