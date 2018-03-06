More acts announced for this year's Y Not Festival

More acts have been added to the line-up for this year's Y Not Festival.

The Derbyshire festival, which takes place from July 27 to 29, has already announced The Libertines, Catfish and the Bottlemen and Jamiroquai as headliners.

But a number of new acts, including The Wombats, Razorlight, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Kurupt FM, Mallory Knox, Fickle Friends, and Nadia Rose, have now been added to the line-up.

Liverpool indie legends The Wombats released their fourth album Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life earlier this year, including infectious new single Cheetah Tongue. So with a blend of the new gems and their already legendary bangers including Let's Dance To Joy Division and Moving To New York, this treasured trio will get the Y Not crowds going.

Since their debut release in 2001, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club have made a name for themselves on a global scale. By fusing together elements of the psych,space rock, noise-pop and classic rock and roll that weave themselves across five acclaimed studio albums, BRMC live shows have often been hailed as events rather than mere gigs; a dynamic showcase of dark, brooding rock mixed with an energetic show you can’t take your eyes off.

Razorlight return to The Big Gin Stage as headliners on Thursday July 26 to kick off a major weekend of music in style. Formed in 2002 by front man Johnny Borrell, and with a fresh formation, Razorlight will be bringing their much loved classics to the Y Not stage including America, Something Else and In The Morning - to name but a few!

Anyone who's seen Kurupt FM in action on mockumentary "People Just Do Nothing" will know that this garage crew are crucial to any festival weekend. The lads, Beats, Grindah, Steves and Chabuddy G, will carry on their quest for world domination at Y Not festival.

Fickle Friends fuse the perfect amount of indie and pop together, and are already making an impression on the new music scene.

Folk singer songwriter Marika Hackman has been stunning crowds for years. Her new record ‘Boyfriend’ is the sound of liberation, reinvention, spontaneity and collective joy. It packs a gutsier punch than anything Marika has released before and Y Not is lucky enough to witness the new Hackman.

Hot off the heels of their UK tour, Mallory Knox will no doubt be hitting Y Not festival hard. On a high from their third album Wired, you can expect to hear a run down of their previous hits as well as new material.

UK rap starlet Nadia Rose came to the scene in 2015 with viral hits such as D.F.W.T and has been raising the bar for female rappers ever since. Back in the studio and working on her forthcoming EP, the future is bright for Nadia Rose and now the festival scene is even brighter.

Also joining the line up are a mix of home grown talent and the UK's hottest new artists: Blaenovan, Ibibio Sound Machine, Spector, Superfood, Beans on Toast, Astroid Boys, Easy Life, Youngr, Gallops, Federation of Disco Pimp, Hellions, Estrons, Fizzy Blood, Husky Loops, Fazerdaze, Anteros, Menace Beach, Nelson Can, Slydigs, Bryde, Gaffa Tape Sandy, Holding Absence, April Towers, Black Futures and Groundculture.

Festival organiser Simon Mawbey says, "We can't wait for this year's Y Not festival.

"With legendary acts such as BRMC, The Wombats and Razorlight added to the bill, we hope fans will see this as our biggest year yet."

For more information, and tickets, see the Y Not Festival website.