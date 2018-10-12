Mobile speed cameras in Derbyshire have moved - this is where they are located

The location of mobile speed cameras in Derbyshire for the coming week have been confirmed.
They are set to be in position at a number of county locations - and we’ve got the list in full.
A speed camera van. Three mobile safety camera vans and an enforcement motorcycle are operated on over 50 routes across the county.
They will be checking speeds on the following roads at various times until October 24:
A6005 Nottingham Rd, Spondon
A5111 Derby
A61 Chesterfield
A619 Chesterfield
A511 Swadlincote
A57 Dinting Vale & Glossop
A514 Derby
B6019 South Normanton
A6096 Kirk Hallam
A6096 Spondon
A6 Duffield
Codnor Denby Lane, Codnor
St Johns Rd, Buxton
B5036 Wirksworth
Kedleston Rd, Derby
B6052 Chesterfield
Sleetmoor Lane, Somercotes
A617 Doe Lea
A623 Peak Forest
A61 Shirland
Ball Lane, Thulston
Burlow Rd, Harpur hill
Longmoor Lane, Breaston
B6052 Eckington
B6049 Bradwell
A623 Stoney Middleton
Milton Rd, Repton
Sheffield Rd, Glossop
Long Lane, Charlesworth
Max Rd, Chaddesden
A615 Wessington
A514 Ticknall
Derby Rd, Aston on Trent
Main St, Weston on Trent
Alfreton Rd, Codnor
A6007 Loscoe
B6521 Grindleford
A62 Tintwistle