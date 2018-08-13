Man charged with operating as a taxi without a licence and drink driving

A man has been charged with multiple traffic offences including operating as a taxi without a licence and drink driving.

Christopher Stirling, of Nottingham Road, Alfreton, was stopped by a police patrol on Derby Road, Ripley, at around 3am on Saturday, August 4.

He was arrested and later charged with operating as a private hire vehicle without a licence, drink driving, and driving without a licence, insurance or valid MOT.

The 24-year-old is due to appear before magistrates in Chesterfield later this month.