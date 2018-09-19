Latest court results with cases from Belper, Ilkeston, Ripley and Heanor

The latest Derby magistrates’ court results are listed below with cases from Belper, Ilkeston, Ripley and Heanor.

Other

Mark Andrew Males, 48, of Field Court, Kilburn, Belper. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty. Must pay £200 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Must pay £50 compensation. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 18 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Michaela Males, 31, of Field Court, Kilburn, Belper. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Fined £80. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a police in the execution of his duty. Fined £80 and must pay £50 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until September 2, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Michael Hardy, 36, of Oak Drive, Eastwood. Indicated a guilty plea to sending to Derbyshire Social Services at Ripley two emails which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for ten weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order to last until September 2, 2019.

Damon Mark Cadle, 30, of Rowsley Avenue, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to damaging a window to the value of £65 at Rowsley Avenue, Sawley. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay £65 compensation. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Stuart Gordon Pollard, 42, of Wallis Close, Draycott, Derby. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing railway specific magnetic Vortok fencing valued at £2,000 belonging to Siemens Rail, at Ford Lane, Little Eaton. Must pay £2,000 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to trespassing upon the lines of a railway company, namely Siemens Rail, at Ford Lane, Little Eaton. No separate penalty. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing railway specific magnetic Vortok fencing, to the value of £1,740 belonging to Network Rail. Must pay £1,740 compensation. Pleaded guilty to trespassing upon the lines of a railway company, namely Network Rail at Spondon Railway Station, on Station Road, Spondon, Derby. No separate penalty. Community order to last until September 3, 2019, with 200 hours of unpaid work.

Motoring

Darren Dean Bignall, 32, of Blackburn Place, Ilkeston. Found guilty of being in charge of vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion in his breath exceeded the prescribed limit. Must pay £220 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Driving record endorsed with ten points. Found guilty of resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Community order to last until September 2, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Xavia Carlin, 22, of Burton Avenue, at Marlpool, Heanor. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Derby Road, at Ilkeston. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Cameron Martin, 19, of Codnor-Denby Lane, at Codnor, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle constructed or adapted to carry no more than eight seated passengers in addition to the driver when the grooves of tread pattern of a tyre fitted to the front offside wheel were not of a depth of at least 1.6mm on Heanor Road, at Ilkeston. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle constructed or adapted to carry no more than eight seated passengers in addition to the driver when the grooves of tread pattern of a tyre fitted to the rear nearside wheel were not of a depth of at least 1.6mm. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle when its condition namely the front nearside McPherson strut locking nut was only just on the thread and was likely to fail and springs were incorrectly located in that they were fully under tension and as such its use involved a danger of injury to any person. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA, Ecstasy) in his blood exceeded the specified limit. Fined £300 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Daniel Lee Berrisford, 32, of Town Street, Duffield, Belper. Proved in absence that he used a vehicle without insurance at Duffield. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months. Proved in absence that he drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Steven Carroll, 59, of Derby Road, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on the A514 Osmaston Road, at Derby, at a speed exceeding 30mph. Fined £107 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months due to repeat offending. Pleaded guilty to a further count of driving a vehicle on the A514 Osmaston Road, at Derby, at a speed exceeding 30mph. No separate penalty.

William MacDonald Fletcher, 59, of New Tythe Street, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle on Sandringham Road, at Sandiacre, without insurance. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on Sandringham Road, at Sandiacre. Fined £440 and must pay £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for nine months. Pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to street furniture and not having given details failed to report the accident to police. No separate penalty.

Jake Green, 33, of Wellington Street, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to driving on the M1 motorway which was subject to regulations between Junctions 28 and 35a at a speed exceeding 50mph, namely 83mph. Fined £250 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Drugs

Callum Buckley, 21, of Cromford Road, Heanor. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 0.3grammes of class A drug Methylenedioxymethylamphetamine or MDMA. Fined £207 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Geoffrey Slonecki, 57, of Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a quantity of class A drug diamorphine. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Brandon Bradley, 19, of Applewood Close, Belper. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a quantity of class B drug cannabis. Fined £233 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Theft

Carl David Green, 38, of Nottingham Road, Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing three boxes of Lego valued at £78 belonging to Tesco, on Rutland Street, Ilkeston. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing clothing belonging to Poundland at Waterside Retail Park, on Station Road, at Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing cans of deodorant valued at £24 belonging to Saver Stores at the Albion Centre, on Bath Street, at Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing bottles of alcohol valued at £108.50 belonging to B and M Stores at the Albion Centre. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing bottles of fragrance valued at £273 belonging to Tesco, on Rutland Street, at Ilkeston. Committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 18 months with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.