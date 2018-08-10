Large fire creates 'smoke plume' which can be seen over Derbyshire

A smoke plume from a large fire in Staffordshire can be seen from Derbyshire and residents are advised to keep their windows shut.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue are receiving a high number of calls from residents around Tideswell, Blackwell and Bradwell regarding the smoke plume.

The service has confirmed that the smoke is from a large moorland incident.

A fire and rescue spokesman said: "Staffordshire Fire are dealing with the fire, on The Roaches near to Leek but the smoke is travelling north eastwards at this time.

"Our advice is to keep windows and doors closed during this time. We are keeping an eye on wind direction. We are supporting Staffordshire Fire with this incident with our water carriers from Buxton and Clay Cross."