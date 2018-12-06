Heroin-user is fined after police catch him with the class A drug

A motorist who was caught with heroin after he was stopped by police has been fined.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on December 5 how Benjamin Henshall, 37, of Lowell Lane, Chinley, was found with the class A drug when he was driving on the A6 between Buxton Road, at Dove Holes, and Fairfield Road, at Fairfield, Buxton.

Prosecuting solicitor Ann Barrett said: “Police stopped a vehicle with three occupants and he was the driver.

“The vehicle was searched and a cling film wrap with brown powder was found with an estimated street value of £10.”

Henshall made full admissions to police and accepted that the others in the car knew nothing about the drugs.

He told officers the powder was heroin and it was for personal use and he had forgotten it was there.

Henshall, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to possessing heroin after the incident on September 18.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said Henshall has been using heroin for 15 years and he had been an engineer but left his job after a family tragedy.

Magistrates fined Henshall £40 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.