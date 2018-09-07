Here’s what the weather will be looking like this weekend

The weekend is here and it looks like it will be a mixed bag as far as the weather is concerned.

Saturday, when Matlock hosts its illuminations and the Matlock Show will start dry, with brief bright or sunny spells.

Then cloud will quickly thicken and there will be outbreaks of rain spreading east through the morning.

Later southern areas are likely to become largely dry. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Mainly dry and bright on Sunday, perhaps an isolated shower. Monday becoming breezy, with occasional rain through the afternoon.

Tuesday is likely to be cloudy with outbreaks of rain arriving.