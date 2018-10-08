Former foster carer and teacher is jailed after he sexually abused two girls

A former foster carer and ex-teacher who sexually assaulted two girls has been jailed for nearly three years.

Derby Crown Court heard how Christopher Metcalfe, 71, formerly of Cross Lane, Blidworth, had been accused of putting his hand up the skirt of one complainant and was also accused of subjecting her to cruelty when she was at a farm in South Normanton.

Pictured is Christopher Metcalfe, 71, formerly of Cross Lane, Blidworth, who has been jailed for two-years and nine-months after he was found guillty of two indecent assaults.

He was also accused of touching the private parts of another youngster and allegedly kissing her at Bolsover swimming baths when she was a pupil at a Derbyshire primary school.

Despite denying the charges, Metcalfe was found guilty of two charges of indecent assault after a trial and was sentenced today, Monday, October 8, to two-years and nine-months in prison.

Sarah Knight, prosecuting, told the trial Metcalfe was accused of abusing the girls, who cannot be named for legal reasons, when he was aged in his 30s and they were aged between nine and ten.

One of the complainants came forward in 2016 after police launched an inquiry into possible child abuse.

She also complained the accused had hit her and had locked her in an animal outhouse and the other complainant came forward in 2014 to claim Metcalfe had sexually molested her during a school trip to the swimming baths.

Metcalfe had told police he did not recall one of the complainants and denied doing anything inappropriate regarding the second complainant.

The court heard Metcalfe had been subject to a previous trial where he was acquitted on two counts of indecent assault concerning the complainants.

But that jury could not agree on a verdict concerning the accusations which Metcalfe faced again as part of the current trial.

Metcalfe, who later taught at Skegby Hall, has pleaded not guilty to the two counts of indecent assault from the late 70s.

However, the latest trial jury found Metcalfe guilty on September 28 of two charges of indecent assault and he was jailed during a sentencing hearing today, October 8.

The prosecution was brought following investigations by both Derbyshire Police and Nottinghamshire Police’s Operation Equinox team, the force’s ongoing inquiry into non-recent sexual abuse.