Fly-tippers appear to have ignored warnings not to dump festive waste at closed centre

Fly-tippers have been reported to have been illegally dumping festive waste by bins at a locked recycling centre.

The main gate to the recycling area at West Park, Long Eaton, is closed but irresponsible residents eager to get rid of their Christmas waste have reportedly been climbing over railings to access the area.

Media reports have revealed that the waste includes a flat screen TV, a half-eaten selection box and dozens of empty beer bottles which have been illegally dumped by recycling bins over the festive period.

Car-loads of rubbish also appear to have been left on the ground by the bins.

Other dumped waste appears to include cardboard boxes filled with unwanted clothes, wrapping paper and a discarded Christmas tree can be seen piled up in front of the blue recycling bins.

Erewash Borough Council neighbourhood wardens have previously sorted through dumped waste left over the festive period in a bid to discover who dumped it so they can be pursued and fined.

Any fly-tipped waste traced back to a particular household can lead to fines of up to £5,000.

The council appealed to residents prior to the festive season to dispose of recyclable waste sensibly.

Bins at busy recycling sites in Erewash are emptied every day except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day but the West Park recycling site in Long Eaton often sees a large number of visits by residents to dispose of gift boxes and other festive recyclable waste by Boxing Day.

Last year, several tonnes of good quality recyclable material as well as household waste was fly-tipped at the West Park and the Asda recycling areas in Long Eaton – despite many of the bins being empty.

The Erewash Borough Council neighbourhood warden team can be contacted on 0115 907 2244.