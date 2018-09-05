Five arrests in burglary investigation

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary after a police operation in Ripley and Buxton.

This morning Derbyshire CID tweeted: “Detectives in Ripley assisting colleagues in Buxton following 5 males arrested for burglary.”

A police spokesman said: “Five men have been arrested in relation to a number of alleged burglary offences across Derbyshire.

“The five men, aged 37, 21, 23, 24 and 24 and who are all from Derby, were arrested in and around the Wirksworth area after a car was seen to be driving erratically.”

More when we have it.