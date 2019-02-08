Firefighters tackle kitchen fire at Derbyshire home

Firefighters and ambulance crews were called out to a kitchen fire at a Derbyshire home.

Fire crews from Alfreton arrived on the scene at Highfields Close, Alfreton at aorund 8am this morning (February 8).

They used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.

Paramedics treated a male occupant for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters gave advice to the occupants and made the area safe before leaving the scene.

