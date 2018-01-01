Firefighters rescue dog after call-out to house fire

Firefighters armed in breathing apparatus have rescued a dog from a blazing home.

The crew responded to reports of a house fire on Windermere Avenue, at Ilkeston, in the early hours of today, Monday, January 1.

Derbyshire fire service revealed that a fire crew attended the incident just before 4.20am.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said: “Crews wore breathing apparatus to rescue one dog from premsies and to extinguish the fire.”

Occupants from the property were also assessed for smoke inhalation by East Midlands Ambulance Service paparmedics.