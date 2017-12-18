Drunken thug smashed his partner’s car and a medical centre window after a row

A thug smashed his partner’s car up and damaged a window at a medical centre after his partner had received a message from her estranged husband.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, December 13, how Gary Costello, 48, of Whitehouse Rise, Belper, smashed the front and rear windscreens of his partner’s C3 Citroen and smashed a window at Whitemoor Medical Centre, on Whitemoor Lane, in Belper.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “His partner left for work leaving her mobile phone at home and he read a message from her estranged husband and when she returned there was an argument over the message.

“The following day they agreed to meet to sort things out and there was an argument. He punched the dashboard in the vehicle causing his fists to bleed and he punched the rear view windscreen causing it to smnash.

“He walked off and threw a bottle towards her which hit a glass window at the medical centre.

“He also struck the front windscreen of the vehicle and both windscreens of the vehicle were smashed.”

Mrs Haslam added that when Costello was arrested his speech was slurred and his eyes were glazed and he admitted causing the damage.

He admitted to police he had had an argument with his partner and he had hit the dashboard after drinking beer and vodka and he accepted damaging his partner’s car.

He also recalled throwing a bottle but could not remember damaging the medical centre.

Costello pleaded guilty to two counts of damage including the car and the medical centre after the incident on June 17.

He told the court: “I was basically very, very drunk. I understand it is not acceptable. I don’t normally drink vodka and I was very upset.”

Magistrates sentenced Costello to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement with 40 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay £568 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.