Drug-user is fined after he is caught with cannabis

A man who uses cannabis for pain relief must pay £195 after he was caught with an estimated £1.25 worth of the drug.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on December 5 how Gary Bidmead, 45, of Farm Close, Chesterfield, was searched by police who found an estimated £1.25 worth of the drug in a tobacco pouch.

Bidmead, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to possessing 0.6grammes of the class B drug after the incident on September 26.

The defendant also admitted committing the offence while he was subject to a conditional discharge for possessing a class B drug. He said he has an artificial knee and uses the drug for pain relief and to relax. Magistrates fined Bidmead £80 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.