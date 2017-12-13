Drug addict’s relapse led to a shop theft

A drug addict who had been making efforts to get clean reverted back to taking heroin and ended up shoplifting.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on December 6 how Tony Mann, 33, of School Board Lane, Chesterfield, stole two Yankee candles and an FCUK gift set from B&M Bargains, on Ravenside Retail Park, in Chesterfield.

Mann, who has previous convictions, told police he stole the goods to sell so he could buy heroin. He pleaded guilty to the theft which happened on November 20.

Steve Brint, defending, said drugs had been the blight of Mann’s life and he had recently got himself clean but suffered a relapse. Magistrates sentenced Mann to a 12-month community order with drug rehabilitation and rehabilitation activity requirements. He was fined £40 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £50 costs.