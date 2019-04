Firefighters rescued two dogs from a blaze at a Derbyshire house.

Crews from Alfreton and Ashfield in Nottinghamshire attended Riber Avenue, Somercotes, at around 5.45pm on Sunday.

Upon arrival they found a fire in the kitchen of a property.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said crews extinguished the blaze and added: “Two dogs were rescued from the property by firefighters.”