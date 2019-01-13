Do you have a 20th century gem in your house?

What’s hot and what’s not is the auction world is forever changing but one thing’s for certain – 20th century objects are flying high.

Just ask Buxton’s Andy Green. He’s the new decorative arts and 20 th century design specialist at Hansons.

Andy started collecting art deco sculpture and 20th century design more than 20 years ago when he bought his first piece of art deco – a wooden ski jumper – on a street market in Paris.

It sparked a love affair with antiques and collectables which has never waned.

In those early years Andy would head off to Paris every weekend in search of fashionable collectables which were snapped up by buyers in America and Australia.

Since then he has handled thousands of pieces, enabling him to build a reputation as one of Europe’s leading art dealers.

Consequently, Buxton has a 20th century design expert on its doorstep. Hansons will be offering regular free valuation events in Buxton in 2019.

You may be surprised at what’s hot in the antiques world today. Nan’s colourful old studio pottery, vivid vase, 60s teak armchairs, Scandinavian sideboard or 1970s tea service are sought after.

Design classics of the kitsch 1950s, funky 60s, bold 70 and flamboyant 80s are wanted and all fall under the category ‘decorative arts’. Basically, it’s an object that’s beautiful, functional and ‘speaks of its period’.

It includes major art movements such as aesthetic and art nouveau and art deco.

Celebrated designers of the late 19th and 20th centuries who shine in the decorative arts world include Rene Lalique, Daum and Gallé for art glass, silver and metalwork by Archibald Knox, Liberty & Co, and Georg Jensen, Moorcroft and Lenci pottery, bronze figures by Dimitri Chiparus, Ferdinand Preiss and Max Le Verrier.

