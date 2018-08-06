'Difficult and worrying time' as Derbyshire care home set to be placed on the market

A Derbyshire care home is going up for sale - creating a 'difficult and worrying time' for residents and their families.

Leonard Cheshire has confirmed that 17 of its homes - including Green Gables on Wingfield Road in Alfreton - will be put on the market.

Green Gables is a two-storey house which can accommodate up to 28 adults with physical disabilities.

A spokesperson for Leonard Cheshire said: "In 2018 all charities must continue to challenge themselves to make a bigger difference. Leonard Cheshire has set out to reach significantly more disabled people. To make this ambition a reality we have had to make some difficult decisions about some of our services.

"A small minority of our properties are not in the right places with easy access to community amenities and with scope to grow. Other providers are better placed to make long-term investment in these services.

"There is huge unmet need across the country in the support that is available to enable disabled people to live as independently as possible, whatever their ability. Leonard Cheshire must be at the heart of building a more inclusive society. All funds raised from this sale will be invested in the provision of UK community, residential and outreach services.

"We know this is a difficult and worrying time for many, including the residents and their families, and we will be supporting them throughout this process. The continuity and quality of support and the welfare of all residents is our top priority during this period as we look to secure a new provider."

Leonard Cheshire currently operates 154 services across the UK.

The disability charity wants to sell the homes to a care provider which has the 'expertise and experience to deliver the kind of specialist support needed at these services'.