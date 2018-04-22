Derbyshire contestants wanted for The Family Chase

Derbyshire families are being invited to apply to appear on a family version of hit quiz show The Chase.

Last year, makers ITV made six family episodes of The Chase and producers are once again looking for families to take part.

The show, which will be broadcast on Saturday tea-time, will be presented by Bradley Walsh

Families from all walks of life are now being invited to apply for the show, and the chance to take on one of the chasers - Anne 'The Governess' Hegerty'; Mark 'The Beast' Labbett; Shaun 'The Dark Destroyer' Wallace; Paul 'The Sinnerman' Sinha or Jenny 'The Vixen' Ryan - and take home a cash prize.

Host Bradley said: “Let four members of a family loose on The Chase and you get The Family Chase.

"What we quickly discovered was that families aren't frightened to say what they mean and mean what they say.

"Imagine anything you've said to your family whilst you're watching our show, in the privacy of your front room, well, these families take it into the studio.

"There’s none of the usual ‘just come back, we want you in the final chase’ it’s ‘if you go low, you can forget Christmas at my house’.

"If the Walsh family appeared as a team, that’s exactly what we'd say. There'd be no soft soaping that's for sure!

“I loved making The Family Chase, and with this twist on the format you'll love it too!”

The applicant must be 18 or over, and team members need to be 16 or older.

The closing date for applications is July 6. For more information, or to apply, click here.