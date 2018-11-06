Derbyshire colleagues brave the shave for Macmillan Cancer Support

Four big-hearted colleagues have braved the shave to help those affected by cancer.

Agnieszka Pope, Julian Popple, Ryan Maddock and Paul Wagstaff - who all work at DHL NHS Supply Chain in Somercotes - said goodbye to their hair on Friday to aid Macmillan Cancer Support.

Paul Wagstaff, Agnieszka Pope, Julian Popple and Ryan Maddock after braving the shave.

They raised more than £2,000 for the charity - and this amazing amount will double when Agnieszka's organisation DHL matches the total.

Agnieszka said: "It went really well - it was the bravest thing I've ever done.

"Professional hairstylist Rebecca Pywell, of Salon No 5 at Pilsley, offered to come to the site and shave the four of us free of charge in support of the initiative.

"I'd like to publicly thank her.

"She was fab, cracking jokes and keeping the atmosphere playful and light-hearted - and our families and friends made it extra special by being there.

"To everyone who has donated, thank you on behalf of the fighters, the survivors and the sufferers."

Macmillan Cancer Support is one of the largest British charities and provides specialist health care, information and financial support to people affected by cancer.

Agnieszka added that she donated her hair to the Little Princess Trust. This charity makes wigs for youngsters who have sadly lost their hair due to cancer treatment.

