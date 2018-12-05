Witness appeal after suspected arson attack in Derbyshire village

Police are appealing for witnesses to a suspected arson attack on an outbuilding of a house in Derbyshire.

At about 10pm on Tuesday, November 20, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire in an outbuilding adjoining a porch to the rear of a house on Deepdale in Ironville.

The fire was contained to the outbuilding and porch area.

Officers are investigating the fire as arson and would like anyone with any information to come forward.

If you saw anything suspicious, or have any information which may assist with enquiries, call Derbyshire police on 101 and quote the reference number 18000562549 and the name of the officer in the case, DC David Oldfield, in any correspondence.