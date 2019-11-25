Wheel trim thief was caught by police breaching a restraining order

A thief who stole wheel trims and breached a ban to keep away from a specific woman has been fined and given a community order.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 14 how Liam Cousins, 26, of Lucas Road, Newbold, Chesterfield, originally stole wheel trims from a parked Ford Fiesta and fled in a vehicle which was tracked by police.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, told a previous hearing that the car was spotted two days later and Cousins was in the vehicle with a woman he had been banned from contacting.

Cousins pleaded guilty to stealing wheel trims from October 30 and he admitted breaching a restraining order on November 1.

Magistrates sentenced Cousins to a 12 month community order with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also fined £50 and must pay £50 compensation, a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs.