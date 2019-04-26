Tributes paid to Derbyshire murder victim

The family of a Belper man whose death is being treated as murder, have said he was a "true gentleman" in a tribute.

Simon Jones, of Belper, was found injured in a car park off Chaddesden Lane on Saturday night. The 57-year-old was taken to hospital but later died.

His family has now paid tribute to him.

In a statement, they said: “Simon was a loving, caring family man and a true gentleman who was adored by everyone he met.

“We are devastated by the horrific and cowardly way he was taken from us. We would like to grieve as a family in private.”

A murder investigation was launched following the incident.

Yesterday, Jacob Ali, 19, of Ashworth Avenue, Derby, appeared at court and was charged with murder and robbery.

Thai Johnson, also 19 and of Renfrew Street, Derby, and Zak Stevens, 26, of Crewton Way, Alvaston, have been charged with assisting an offender.

A 33-year-old man remains in police custody for questioning.

A 21-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation, as have a 16-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Anyone with information relating to the incident should call police on 101, quoting reference 19*201374.