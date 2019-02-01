These are the criminals jailed in Derbyshire in January - in pictures
These are the faces of the criminals jailed in courts in Derbyshire in the past month.
This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed the most serious offences when Derbyshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public. People featured are either from Derbyshire, were jailed in Derbyshire courts, or committed the crimes in Derbyshire.
Adam Yunus of Hamstead Road, Birmingham, was jailed for 25 years after being found guilty of attempted murder following a shooting in Derby.
Kiss was jailed for three years and nine months after admitting 22 sexual offences. He would ride his bike close to his victim before touching them and cycling away. The offences took place in Derby city centre.