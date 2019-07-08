Speeding motorist topped 90mph as he tried to get poorly son to hospital

A motorist who claimed he was speeding at over 90mph so he could get his poorly son to hospital has been ordered to pay £215 and given four points on his licence.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on July 2 how James Josef, 42, of Brockwell Lane, Chesterfield, had been caught driving at 93mph in a 70mph zone on the A1 at Great Ponton, at Colsterworth, in Lincolnshire, in April, 2018.

Josef told the court: “My child was with me and he was sick and I wanted to drive him to hospital.”

The defendant had originally been convicted for failing to provide information about the incident after he had originally failed to respond to the accusation of speeding.

But Josef told the court he had been out of the country in Switzerland at the time of the investigation and the first he had known about the speeding offence was when he enquired about his missing driving licence card.

The court agreed therefore to withdraw the original conviction of failing to provide information and accepted Josef’s guilty plea to the speeding offence.

Magistrates fined Josef £100 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

His driving licence was also endorsed with four points.