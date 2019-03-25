Some of the latest Derbyshire offenders to be put behind bars
Police and the courts have successfully brought to justice a string of offenders in recent weeks and here are some of those who have been jailed.
Among those to be imprisoned at Derby Crown Court are a group of three men including Ronaldo Isaku, 24, Danil Bakirtzis, 22, and Bernard Tola, 26, of Derby, who sexually abused a Belper woman.
1. Rapist jailed after group sex assault on Derbyshire woman
Ronaldo Isaku, 24, of Drewry Lane, Derby, was jailed for eight-and-a-half years at Derby Crown Court after he was found guilty of raping a Belper woman.
2. Rapist is jailed after a group sex assault on a woman
Danil Bakirtzis, 22, of Drewry Lane, Derby, who has been jailed for eight-years at Derby Crown Court after he was found guilty of raping a Belper woman.
3. Man is jailed after sexually assaulting a woman
Pictured is Bernard Tola, 26, of Drewry Lane, Derby, who has been jailed for four years at Derby Crown Court after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a Belper woman.
4. Man jailed after assaulting woman
Michael Nicholls, 37, of Wikeley Way, Brimington, Chesterfield, has been jailed for a year at Derby Crown Court after he admitted assaulting a woman.
