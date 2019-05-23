'Selfish car meet' in Ambergate ticketed for 'showing off'

Four drivers who were part of an "organised car meet" have been ticketed by police for "showing off".

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit‏ who stopped the motorists said: "They were reminded that public roads are for everyone not just them and their selfish, careless showing off.

One of the cars.

"Whilst dealing with these motorists, others continued to drive carelessly nearby.

"Our cars are equipped with video recording and ANPR - Notices of Intended Prosecutions now produced and landing on their doormats before the end of the week.

"Minority spoiling it for the majority."

The drivers were ticketed for driving without due care and attention and given S59 warnings for 12 months.