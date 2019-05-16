Police want to trace this man with distinctive bat tattoo in connection with use of stolen bank cards in Derbyshire

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man with a distinctive bat tattoo who they would like to speak to about the use of stolen bank cards.

The cards were stolen in a burglary in Riddings last month and were then used on the morning of Sunday, April 21 in the Underwood and Selston areas of Nottinghamshire.

Do you recognise this man with distinctive bat tattoo?

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "We would like to speak to the man – who has the bat tattoo on the back of his neck – about the incident and are asking him to come forward."

If you know who he is, call police on 101 and quote the reference number 19000203064.