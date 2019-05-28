Police want to speak to you if you’ve been ‘offered large quantity of stamps’ after Alfreton post office burglary

Police are investigating an incident in which cash, cigarettes and ‘a large quantity’ of postage stamps were swiped at a post office in Alfreton.

The incident took place at around 3.30am on Thursday, May 2, on Nottingham Road, Somercotes.

It happened on Nottingham Road, Somercotes. Pic: Google Images.

The offenders broke into the building and ‘stole cash, cigarettes and a large quantity of postage stamps’.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who has have been offered quantities of stamps for sale in recent weeks, or anyone with any further information that may help with their enquiries.

If you can help, call 101, quoting reference number 19*222366 and the name of the officer on the case- DS Grainger.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

