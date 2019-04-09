Police seize 'death trap' van in Derbyshire village

A "death trap" van has been seized by police in Langley Mill after a man drove it with no insurance, MOT and three illegal tyres.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit seized the van yesterday evening, April 8, after the driver spotted police and attempted to evade them.

He then drove down a cul-de-sac and was caught by officers, with three illegal tyres on the van including two with exposed chords.

Officers then arrested the man and seized the "death trap" van.

"Sees us behind, quick dive down a cul-de-sac.

"Trying to avoid us identifying no insurance, no MOT and three of four tyres illegal - two with cord exposed. Also known as a death trap.

"Vehicle is seized."